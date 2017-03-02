Piolo bagong ambassador ng OMB, handa nang labanan ang mga pirata

TINANGGAP na ni Kapamilya leading man Piolo Pascual ang kanyang appointment bilang celebrity ambassador ng Optical Media Board (OMB).

Excited na raw ang singer-actor sa bagong challenge na ito sa kanyang career, at umaasa siya na kahit paano’y may maitutulong siya sa pagsugpo ng piracy sa bansa.

Ayon sa Republic Act 9239 o ang Optical Media Act of 2003, ang pinakalayunin ng OMB ay ang, “evaluate the qualifications of any individual, establishment or other entity to engage in the mastering, manufacture or replication of optical media.”

“It’s a privilege. It’s an opportunity to exercise your celebrity status and use it for the right reasons. Yung mga ganitong cause, talagang ipinagpapasalamat ko kasi, you know, it’s an advocacy na walang bayad,” ani Piolo nang makorner ng entertainment media pagkatapos ng presscon para sa bagong movie ng Regal Films at Star Cinema, ang “Northern Lights: A Journey to Love” kung saan makakasama niya ang magaling na Kapamilya actress na si Yen Santos.

“Pero since you belong to the entertainment industry, so best foot forward. At the same time, however you can use your influence to spread the cause, di ba? Malaking karangalan sa akin yun bilang artista,” sey pa ni PJ.

Aware naman daw si Piolo sa mga kinasasangkutan kontrobersiya ng OMB, kaya natanong siya kung kaya ba niyang mabawi ang magandang imahe ng ahensiya, “It’s not up to me. I’m just gonna do what I can as an ambassador, as an advocate of cinema. Nasa tao naman yun, e.

“I believe in what the agency stands for, which is anti-piracy for TV, music, and cinema. So, yun ang pinaka-battlecry,” aniya pa.

Kung matatandaan, sinampahan si dating OMB Chairman Ronnie Ricketts sa Office of the Ombudsman ng kasong graft. Sa kasalukuyan, si Atty. Anselmo Adriano ang tumatayong chairman ng OMB.

Showing na ang “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love” sa March 29 nationwide under Regal Entertainment and Star Cinema.