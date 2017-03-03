Anak nina Boyet at Sandy join uli sa Bb. Pilipinas

KAHIT kami ay nagulat sa laki ng iginanda ni Mariel de Leon, ang anak nina Boyet de Leon at Sandy Andolong na muling sumali sa 2017 Bb. Pilipinas.

Back in 2013 kung kailan unang sumabak ang 5’9″ at Ateneo graduate na si Mariel, hanggang top 15 ang inabot nito. Medyo malusog pa ito noon at may kalaparan ang katawan. Pero napakatalino nito at mahusay sumagot plus marunong na itong rumampa.

This year, on her second attempt, we feel na mas ready na siya sa lahat ng aspeto. Pumayat na ito, sumeksi at nagkaroon ng “woman appeal” na taglay dapat ng isang beauty queen.