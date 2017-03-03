Kris ibinandera ang bagong TV show, natuloy na rin sa GMA 7?

‘Na-miss ko kayo! Na-miss ko ang trabaho kong mahal!’
KRIS Aquino had netizens guessing where she will be seen next.
This was so dahil sa kanyang recent post which seemingly indicated kung saang network siya muling makikita.
“I waited nearly a year, but FINALLY starting something NEW and celebrating with FAITH that my journey is taking me back to where I belong. (Taping starts Friday. #NaMissKoKayo #NaMissKoAngTrabahoKongMahal,” caption niya sa kanyang Instagram account.
People noted her “where I belong” stanza which seemingly connote that she will be back as a Kapuso.
Maraming natuwa sa post ni Kris as it meant na muli siyang masisilayan sa telebisyon. Magmula kasi nang hindi siya pumirma sa Dos ay wala na siyang appearance sa TV except for the hosting job na hindi naman siya sinipot ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte. Pero marami pa rin ang umaasa na matutuloy pa rin ang nasabing interview and knowing Kris, talagang gagawan niya ‘yan ng paraan.
