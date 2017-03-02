Robi sa break-up nila ni Gretchen: Yung totoo, nasasaktan pa rin ako! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

Pagkatapos ng presscon ng bagong programa sa ABS-CBN na I Can Do That, ay pinagkaguluhan ng mga entertainment reporter si Robi Domingo para magpakuwento tungkol sa paghihiwalay nila ng kanyang girlfriend na si Gretchen Ho.

Umabot din ng limang taon ang relasyon ng dalawa kaya inamin ng actor-TV host na, “I’m still hurting inside.”

Walang third party sa paghihiwalay nina Robi at Gretchen, oras lang daw talaga at panahon ang naging problema.

Bakit nali-link sa kanya si Sandara Park, “I don’t know, we are good friends, anuman ‘yung narinig n’yo, let’s give the respect that she deserve, kasi she has given honor sa atin kahit nasa ibang bansa siya and ibigay din natin ang respetong para kay Gretchen kasi she’s one great person.

“We decided to (break up) kasi wala talagang time to grow, ‘yung relationship. We talked about it. Kung anuman ang naririnig n’yo please give the respect that she deserve. Our doors are open to each other and that’s the best part, hindi kami bitter sa isa’t isa.

“Yes on my end, I’m still hurting, I’m so sad because of what happened, sana maayos kasi she’s really a good person,” paliwanag ni Robi.

Inamin pa ng TV host na magiging unfair siya kung hindi niya pagbibigyan ang mga bago niyang trabaho na kailangan niyang mahalin.

“Pero mas magiging unfair kung hindi ko maibibigay ang time na deserve niya. Personally, mas bibigyan namin ng priority kung ano ang nangyayari sa buhay namin kasi ito ‘yung hinihintay namin,” katwiran pa ni Robi.

Samantala, hindi na binanggit ni Robi kung kailan sila naghiwalay ni Gretchen.

Anyway, ang I Can Do That ang susunod na programa ni Robi pagkatapos ng Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 kasama si Alex Gonzaga na magsisimula na sa Enero 11 mula sa direksyon ni Arnel Natividad.

Ang I Can Do That candidates ay binubuo nina Pokwang, JC Santos, Sue Ramirez, Gab Valenciano, Daniel Matsunaga, Wacky Kiray, Cristine Reyes at Arci Muñoz.

