Co-accused ni Estrada sinibak ng Ombudsman By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinibak ng Office of the Ombudsman ang staff at iba pang kapwa akusado ni dating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada sa kasong kinakaharap nito kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam.

Inalis sa puwesto sina Pauline Therese Mary Labayen, deputy chief of staff ni Estrada; Antonio Ortiz, Director General ng Technology Resource Center; Gondelina Amata, pangulo ng National Livelihood Development Corporation; Victor Roman Cacal, paralegal ng National Agribusiness Corporation; Maria Niñez Guañizo, OIC ng Accounting Division ng NABCOR; Romulo Relevo, head ng General Services Unit; Ma. Julie Villaralvo-Johnson, Chief Accountant ng NABCOR; Rhodora Mendoza, direktor ng Financial Management Services ng NABCOR; Dennis Cunanan, Director General ng TRC; Evelyn Sucgang, Director ng Accounts Management and Development, NLDC; Chita Jalandoni, ng Department Manager III ng NLDC; Emmanuel Alexis Sevidal, Director IV ng NLDC; Marivic Jover, Chief Accountant ng TRC at Sofia Cruz, Project Development Assistant IV ng NLDC.

Sila ay inalis matapos mapatunayang guilty ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales sa kasong Grave Misconduct, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service at Dishonesty.

Kung wala na sa puwesto ang kanilang magiging parusa ay multa na nagkakahalaga ng isang taong sahod nito.

Kasama sa kanilang parusa ang pagbabawal na sila ay magkapuwesto sa gobyerno at pagkumpiska sa kanilang retirement benefit.

Ayon sa Omudsman, mula 2007 hanggang 2009, P278 milyon ng Priority Development Assistance Fund ni Estrada ang napunta sa mga kuwestyunableng non-government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles. Nakatanggap umano si Estrada ng P183.7 milyong kickback mula sa mga transaksyong ito.

“The concerned officials of NABCOR, NLDC and TRC did not even bother to conduct a due diligence audit on the selected NGO and the supplier by the NGO to provide the livelihood kits, which supply was carried out without the benefit of public bidding, in contravention of existing procurement rules and regulations,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman.

