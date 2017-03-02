PNoy binisita si de Lima sa kulungan INQUIRER.net

DUMATING si dating pangulong Benigno Aquino III sa Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center para bisitahin si Sen. Leila de Lima. Sinabi ni PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos na dumating si Aquino ganap na alas-1:45 ng hapon sa detention facility.

Noong Martes, sinabi ni Aquino na plano niya na bisitahin si de Lima para tingnan ang kanyang kondisyon at “talk about so many things with her.” Idinadagdag ni Aquino na plano niyang dalhan si de Lima ng chocolate.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Carlos na nakatanggap si PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ng sulat mula kay Aquino na humihingi ng permiso para madalaw si de Lima.

