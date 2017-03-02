Kris ibinandera ang bagong trabaho, magsisimula nang mag-taping ngayon

‘Na-miss ko kayo! Na-miss ko ang trabaho ko!’

KRIS Aquino had netizens guessing where she will be seen next.

This was so dahil sa kanyang recent post which seemingly indicated kung saang network siya muling makikita.

“I waited nearly a year, but FINALLY starting something NEW and celebrating with FAITH that my journey is taking me back to where I belong. (Taping starts Friday. #NaMissKoKayo #NaMissKoAngTrabahoKongMahal,” caption niya sa kanyang Instagram account.

People noted her “where I belong” stanza which seemingly connote that she will be back as a Kapuso.