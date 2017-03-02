P1,000 dagdag sa SSS pension makukuha na bukas

INIHAYAG ng Social Security System (SSS) na matatanggap na bukas ng mga pensioner ang karagdagang P1,000 sa kanilang pensyon.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dooc na nagpalabas na ng P2 bilyon ngayong Enero 2017 para pondohan ang dagdag sa pensyon.

“We are pleased to announce to our pensioners that the P1,000 additional benefit is now ready for withdrawal in their respective bank accounts while the remaining retroactive amount will be received in the next two Fridays of March (10 and 17),” dagdag Dooc.

Matatandaang nabalam ang ipinangakong implementasyon ng dagdag pensyon ng mga retiradong miyembro ng SSS, dahilan para umalma ang mga miyembro nito.

“The SSS will continue to find ways to make our pension fund viable so it can continuously serve its current and future members in perpetuity,” sabi ni Dooc.

Noong Enero, inaprubahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang P1,000 dagdag sa pensyon ng tinatayang 2.2 milyong retiradong miyembrop ng SSS.

Sa kabila naman nito, nakatakdang itaas ang kontribusyon ng mga miyembro ng SSS sa 12.5 porsiyento kada buwan simula Mayo.