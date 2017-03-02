Andanar hindi na pwedeng magsalita para sa Pangulo

TINANGGALAN si Communications Secretary Martin Andanar ng ilang trabaho, kabilang na ang pagsasalita para kay Pangulong Duterte.

Kapwa kinumpirma nina Andanar at Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na hindi na maaaring magbigay ng pahayag ang una matapos naman ang pagkakasangkot sa kontrobersiya sa mga miyembro ng media na nakatalaga sa Senado.

“It is not an off shoot. I will concentrate in running PCOO Proper and its attached agencies to ensure lasting reforms,” sabi ni Andanar kung saan itinanggi niya na inalis sa kanya ang kapangyarihan para magsalita para sa pangulo dahil sa kontrobersiya.

Matatandaang nanawagan ang ilang grupo ng media sa pagbibitiw ni Andanar matapos namang akusahan ang mga mamamahayag na nakatalaga sa Senado na tumanggap ng $1,000 kapalit ng pagkokober sa press conference ni SPO3 Arthur Lascanas na nag-akusa kay Duterte na nasa likod ng Davao Death Squad (DDS).

“I will speak from time to time if Spokesperson Ernie Abella is not around. The entire PCOO Proper Content Group is now under Spokesperson Abella,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

Kinumpirma rin ni Abella ang nangyari pagbawas sa trabaho ni Andanar.

“PCOO had an internal re-organization, and content and messaging has been assigned to me. Sec Mart takes care of departmental affairs,” sabi ni Abella.