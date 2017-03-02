Mayor Sara Duterte nanganak na; pinangalanang Stonefish Bandera

NANGANAK na si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte kaninang tanghali kung saan lalaki ang sanggol at pinangalanang Stonefish. Kinumpirma ni Jefry Tupas, chief ng Publin Information Office (PIO) ni Mayor Duterte na nagsilang ang presidential daughter ganap na alas-12:56 kahapon, sa pamamagitan ng cesarian section. Sinabi ni Tupas na tumitimbang si Stonefish ng 2.42 kilo o 5.3 pounds.

“Thank you, Lord, for the gift of life,” sabi naman ng mister ni Mayor Sara na si Manases Carpio. ”Mayor Inday Sara is stable and generally fine,” ayon kay Carpio.

