Enrile nakipagkita kay Duterte sa Malacanang

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo na nakipagkita kay Pangulong Duterte si dating senador Juan Ponce Enrile na nahaharap sa kasonh plunder. ”Meeting with Enrile was a social call. The (former) senator gave books to the President and discussed current developments in the country. It was a brief and cordial meeting capped by a photo opportunity,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.Hindi naman sinabi ni Abella kung natalakay ang kaso ng plunder laban sa dating senador. Nakakalaya si Enrile matapos payagang magpiyansa ng korte dahil sa isyu ng kanyang katandaan. Bukod kay Enrile, nahaharap din sina dating senador Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. at dating senador Jinggoy Estrada sa kasong plunder matapos masangkot sa pork barrel scam.

