Cesar ayaw patulan ang anak na si Diego; Ayokong masira siya! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MAIKLI ngunit malaman ang naging sagot ni Cesar Montano nang tanungin tungkol sa paglalabas nang galit ng anak niyang si Diego Loyzaga laban sa kanya.

Sa panayam ng News5 sa bagong talagang Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer, sinabi ni Buboy na wala na siyang balak sagutin pa si Diego.

“Ay, hindi, hindi ko masasagot ‘yan. Ayoko. No comment. Ayokong masira siya,” sabi ni Cesar. Matatandaan na nitong mga nakaraang linggo ay naging mainit ang mga pahayag ni Diego sa kanyang Instagram account laban sa kanyang ama.

