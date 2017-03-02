Sam Milby may bad experience sa Paris; kinuyog ng 3 magnanakaw By Ervin Santiago Bandera

Nanakawan si Sam Milby habang nasa loob ng isang train station sa Paris, France. Kasalukuyang nagbabakasyon doon ang Kapamilya singer-actor.

Sa kanyang Twitter account, ibinahagi ni Sam ang masaklap na na-experience niya pagdating pa lang ng France.

“Landed & took the train to the apartment… Then 3 men tried to rob me at the station. Not the best way to start my first time here in Paris,” aniya.

Dugtong pa ng binata, “The guys stole my passport thinking it was my wallet. Dont worry, when the 3 guys figured out it was my passport they gave it back and walked off.”

Nabahala naman ang ilang kaibigan ni Sam kaya pinaalalahanan nila ito na mag-ingat.

“Doble ingat po! Ingat sa Notredame cathedral marami doon super!!! Kala mo namamalimos lang sila! Sa Eiffel naman mga gypsies!”

“@samuelmilby I told you, Paris is not a nice place!”

“Ask assistance from the PH Embassy or Consulate office. They should help you with your predicament. Take care!”

