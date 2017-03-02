BF ni Maxine Medina pasok sa ‘Encantadia’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

PASOK ang boyfriend ni Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina na si Marx Topacio sa mga bagong character sa Encantandia. Bahagi siya ng Punjabwe, lahi ng mga Encantado.

Hindi lang si Marx ang bagong pasok na artista sa GMA telefantasya. Mapapanood na rin sina Jorross Gamboa bilang Manik at Arran San Agustin bilang Ariana.

Nitong nakaraang linggo, si Eula Valdes ang nakitang pumasok bilang Reyna ng Etheria. Sa nakaraang episodes naman, lumaki na ang batang si PaoPao na ginagampanan ngayon ni Phytos Ramirez.

Of course, inaabangan na rin ang pagpasok sa fantaserye ng GMA 7 sina Inah de Belen at Jake Vargas. Wala pa rin ang napabalitang si Yasmien Kurdi na may papel din sa Encantadia, huh!

Todo nang talaga ang Encantadia!

