Barbie not ready to pose for men’s magazine: Hindi pa keri ng powers ko! By Jun Nardo Bandera

DUMAGSA ang mahigit 20,000 katao sa guesting nina Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner at Addy Raj sa selebrasyon ng Tagum City Musikahan Festival na ginanap sa New City Hall, Tagum City.

Malaking bagay ‘yung ginawang pagpapaseksi ni Barbie sa GMA series na Meant To Be kaya naman ang daming lalaking nagkagulo sa kanya.

Pero kahit nagpasiklab na ng kanyang alindog, no-no pa rin sa GMA Primetime Princess ang pagpu-pose ng sexy sa men’s magazine.

“Sa trabaho lang kaya kong gawin ‘yon. Hindi pa ako ready sa kanila. Kumain na kaya ako after ng beach scene na ‘yon! Ha! Ha! Ha!” pahayag ni Barbie sa isang interview.

Pero siguradong walang kokontra sa amin sa pagsasabing malaki ang naitulong ng pagsusuot ng two-piece bikini ni Barbie sa Meant To Be para mas lalo pang tumaas ang rating nito gabi-gabi.

Mas dumami rin ang mga lalaking followers ng dalaga na nagsabing nagkaroon bigla sila ng interes sa Kapuso young actress dahil sa ginawa nitong pagbibilad ng flawless na katawan sa kanilang serye.

Just recently, tinanggap naman ni Barbie ang award niya mula sa National Commission on Culture and Arts.

