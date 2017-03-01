Cignal, Petron teams to beat sa PSL Invitational Conference By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

ANG Cignal at Petron ang napipintong teams to beat sa pagbubukas ng 2017 Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference ngayong Sabado sa FilOil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City. Matapos na kapusin sa PSL Grand Prix noong nakaraang taon, ang HD Spikers at Blaze Spikers ay naglunsad ng matinding pagbabago sa kani-kanilang mga roster para kilalanin bilang pinakamalalakas na koponan sa prestihiyosong club league na mapapanood ng live kada game day sa Sports 5 simula alas-2 ng hapon. Pinangungunahan ni two-time champion coach George Pascua, nakuha ng HD Spikers ang mga dating RC Cola-Army stars na sina Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino at Jovelyn Gonzaga pati na rin ang dating Petron team captain na si Maica Morada. Makakasama nila ang mga beteranong sina Paneng Mercado, Jheck Dionela, Mylene Paat, Janine Marciano, Cherry Vivas, Sandra Delos Santos, Lourdes Patillano, May Macatuno, Len Cortel at Chie Saet. Ang Petron ay nanatili namang championship contender matapos makuha ng Blaze Spikers sina Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan at Carmela Tunay.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.