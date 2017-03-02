Kalat na: Gabby ayaw nang gawin ang reunion movie nila ni Mega

MUKHANG madi-derail pa ang much-awaited Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Conccepcion movie after rumors surfaced na nagbigay ng astronomical quote sa kanyang talent fee ang ama ni KC Concepcion.

Presyong ayaw raw ang ibinigay nito. He wants twice or thrice yata ng talent fee ng Megastar. That is, if rumors are to be believed.

With that, parang pinalalabas niyang hindi siya interesadong makasamang muli ang ex-wife sa isang movie. Any comment, Gabby?