Comedy show nina Bayani at Karla wagi sa Gawad Tanglaw By Julie Bonifacio

ANOTHER happy person who texted me ay walang iba kundi ang komedyanteng si Bayani Agbayani. Paano kasi winner ang comedy show nila ni Queen Mother Karla Estrada, ang Funny Ka, Pare Ko sa Gawad Tanglaw bilang Best Comedy Show. Hindi pa alam ni Bayani kung kailan ang awards night ng Gawad Tanglaw. Pero promise niya, a-attend siya para personal na tanggapin ang trophy. “Ang tataas din po ng ratings namin. Kahit ‘yung katapat namin sa mainstream channel ay tinatalo namin. Sobrang saya po. Thank kay Lord,” sey ni Bayani sa amin. Nasa ikatlong season na raw ang Funny Ka Pare Ko na napapanood tuwing Linggo, 5:30 p.m. sa Cinemo ng ABS-CBN TV Plus. Malay natin dahil sa napanalunang award as Best Comedy Show ng Funny Ka Pare Ko, e, ilagay na ito sa ABS-CBN, ‘di ba?

