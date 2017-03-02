Andi baliw na baliw sa bagong boyfriend Bandera

SUPER in love ang Kapamilya actress na si Andi Eigenmann sa bago niyang boyfriend na si Emilio Arambulo. Sa latest Instagram post ni Andi, makikita ang litrato nila ng kanyang dyowa na magkayakap habang nasa isang beach resort sa Quezon. Binati niya ito ng “happy birthday” sa mahaba niyang caption. “May you go forth, and boldy take the direction of your dreams. I promise to be by your side through it all. And no matter how low you may find yourself in, I will be here to treat you as though you are in your highest, because I believe in you,” sey ni Andi. Base sa iba pang IG post ng anak ni Jaclyn Jose, kitang-kita ang pagka-in love nito sa kanyang BF. Masaya naman ang kanyang mga kaibigan at followers sa bagong lovelife ng dalagang ina.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.