Mocha maangas, marahas ang ginagawang aksiyon sa MTRCB

TOTOONG kailangan mong makaharap ang isang tao for you to exercise sense of fairness, na hindi basta nakaangkla on your mere impression of the person.

Iba na kasi kapag nabigyan ka ng pagkakataong makausap ang taong ‘yon as what you may perceive him to be ay baka malayo sa iniisip ng iba tungkol sa kanya.

Sa ganitong lebel ng diskusyon namin nais gawing paksa si Mocha Uson in this column.

Sa totoo lang, we hardly knew her from Eve. Alam naming siya ang bumibida sa isang all-female performing group sa pamamagitan ng mga mapanuksong pagtatanghal na, in fairness, ay kinagigiliwan naman ng mga barakong manonood.

It was until she had a “political reawakening” nang magkaroon ng bagong hugis si Mocha para sa amin. Although we didn’t agree with her bold, if not foolhardy stand on political affairs ay bumilib kami sa kanyang paninindigan.

Consistent with her ideologies—making us aware where she was coming from—ito pa rin si Mocha, a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte na pinagawan niya ng bantayog sa kanyang puso.

Pero tila gamit na gamit—as in overused na—ang kasalukyang administrasyon as though it has become synonymous with change, or the advent of change for that matter.

Hindi namin masisisi si Mocha if she talks highly of this administration. Karapatan niya ‘yon as it is also her duty to support and fight for it otherwise her vigorous campaign efforts would be an exercise in futility.

q q q

Now serving as the MTRCB board member, we clearly see Mocha’s excesses. Tama naman ang nais niyang mangyari: ang wakasan ang kalaswaan sa TV. Surely, ito rin ang collective thrust ng kanyang mga kabaro.

Pero ang pamamaraan kaya ni Mocha, does this sit well with Duterte? Since she assumed board membership, at any given time ba’y sinang-ayunan siya ni Digong, kung paanong binasbasan din ng Pangulo ang mga desisyon ni DENR Secretary Gina Lopez tungkol sa mga minahang gusto niyang ipasara?

Saan man daanin, mula sa mundo ng showbiz si Mocha. Iniupo siya sa ahensiyang may kaugnayan sa kanyang pagiging showbiz regardless if she has credentials to boot or none.

Ang mga tao whom she deals with ay mga personalidad o entity na hindi bago sa kanyang pandinig o kamalayan.

Oo nga’t isinasaboses niya ang sigaw tungo sa pagbabago ng gobyerno, but change or making it happen ay hindi nangyayari overnight. It goes through a process. There’s time investment.

Bukod kasi sa kawalan ng hinay-hinay si Mocha, tila masyado siyang pakitang-gilas sa paraang maangas at hostile toward her peers at maging ang mga kapwa niya personalidad na basta na lang sinasagasaan.

Go over her posts and counter-posts, they reek of arrogance and highhandedness gayong maaari naman niyang idaan sa maayos at mahinahong paraan.

Noong maging instant in-studio guest ng programang “Cristy Ferminute” si Mocha (shortly after her oath-taking at the Malacañang), ang mahaba-haba rin naming panayam sa kanya had altered our impression of her. Bumilib kami sa gusto niyang ipatupad sa MTRCB, higit sa lahat ay ang kanyang kasimplehan at kababaang-loob which surfaced more than her physical beauty.

But all has now changed. Iba na pala kapag mahigpit na ang yakap ng isang tao sa kanyang posisyon. In Mocha’s case, power is an ego-massaging tool gayong hindi pa nga co-terminus ang kanyang paglilingkod sa board dahil hanggang September lang naman siya.