Dancer kritikal sa pamamaril

Kritikal ang lagay ng isang babaeng dancer matapos barilin ng mga di pa kilalang salarin sa Valencia City, Bukidnon, Martes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod ng mga pulis sa ospital si Maribel Jariolne, 35, dahil humihinga pa nang matagpuan, sa kabila ng balang tumagos sa kanyang ulo, ayon sa ulat ng Bukidnon provincial police. Una dito, natagpuan ng isang residente si Jariolne na nakahandusay sa Crossing Sugarland, Brgy. Lumbo, pasado alas-10. Si Jariolne, dancer sa Booms Combat Tea Music Lounge and KTV bar, ay nagtamo ng mga sugat na dulot ng balang pumasok sa kaliwang bahagi ng ulo at lumabas sa kanan, ayon sa ulat. Natagpuan ang kanyang hand bag, na may mga damit, cosmetic items, at cellphone, sa crime scene. Lumalabas sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na dalawang lalaking magkaangkas sa motor ang bumaril kay Jariolne. Inaalam pa ng lokal na pulisya ang pagkakakilanlan, kinaroroonan, at motibo ng mga salarin. (John Roson) – end –

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.