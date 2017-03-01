Ex-cop na massacre suspect sugatan sa engkuwentro By John Roson Bandera

Sugatan ang isang dating pulis na sangkot sa 2009 Maguindanao massacre nang makipagbarilan sa mga alagad ng batas na dadakip sa kanya sa Pikit, North Cotabato, kinumpirma ng pulisya kahapon. Nakaratay ngayon si PO1 Jonathan Engid, na kabilang sa mga kinasuhan sa pagpatay sa 58 katao, sa Provincial Hospital ng Kidapawan City, sabi ni Chief Insp. Donald Cabigas, hepe ng Pikit Police. Naganap ang barilan dakong alas-7 ng umaga Martes sa Brgy. Batulawan, sabi ni Cabigas nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Sisilbihan sana ng arrest warrant ng mga miyembro ng Regional Intelligence Unit-12 (RIU-12) at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group si Engid, pero pinaputukan niya ang arresting team, ani Cabigas. Ang naturang warrant ay inisyu ni Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes para sa kasong murder, aniya. Kinumpirma ni Supt. Romeo Galgo, tagapagsalita ng Central Mindanao regional police, na may naganap ngang shootout, pero sinabi na wala pang report na naisusumite ang RIU-12. Si Engid ang ika-122nd suspek sa Maguindanao massacre na nadakip. Matatandaan na 195 katao, na kinabibilangan ng ilang miyembro ng maimpluwensyang angkan ng mga Ampatuan, ilang pulis, at maraming militiaman, ang kinasuhan para sa masaker, na itinuturing na pinakamalalang election-related violence sa bansa.

