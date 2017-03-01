DU30 inimbitahan sa Malacanang ang mga nanguna sa transport strike Bandera

INIMBITAHAN ni Pangulong Duterte sa Malacanang ang mga transport groups na nanguna sa tigil pasada noong Lunes na naging dahilan para ma-stranded ang libo-libong mga pasahero. Kinumpirma ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang imbitasyon ni Duterte sa mga transport groups.

“There’s no definite date but there will be…There’s no definite date yet as far as I know. But it will be held… It will be held, yes,” sabi ni Abella.

Isinagawa ang tigil pasada ng mga jeepney drivers at operators sa harap ng plano ng gobyerno na i-phase out ang mga jeepney na may edad na 15 anyos pataas.

Nauna nang nakipagpulong si Duterte sa mga grupo ng mga manggagawa sa harap ng isyu ng kontraktuwalisasyon.

“It was an assurance that he would also listen to them because their own concerns were different from this DOLE,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.