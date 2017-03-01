Tulong ni Digong hiningi para sa OFW nasa bitayan sa UAE By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naghain ng resolusyon ang Gabriela Women’s Party upang hilingin kay Pangulong Duterte na maki-usap sa United Arab Emirates na huwag ituloy ang pagbitay sa isang overseas Filipino worker doon.

Sinabi ni Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus na ang mga ganitong bagay ay isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit dapat pag-isipang muli ni Duterte ang pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan sa bansa.

“It is unfortunate that we welcome the women’s month today with a Filipina migrant worker begging for her life. President Duterte should do whatever he can to save Dalquez from execution in UAE,” ani Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus. “Circumstances like this should make President Duterte rethink the push for death penalty, as it weakens our grounds to save OFWs from the death row.”

Nasa death row ngayon ang 30-anyos na si Jennifer Aregado Dalquez, ng General Santos City, matapos niyang mapatay ang kanyang amo na gagahasa sa kanya.

Inihain nina de Jesus at Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas ang House Resolution 829 kahapon kasama ang mga magulang ni Dalquez.

“Huwag nating biguin si Jennifer at ang mga kababayan nating OFWs, na nangarap lamang ng magandang buhay at kinabukasan para sa kanilang mga pamilya. Huwag na natin idagdag si Jennifer sa bilang ng mga kababayan nating hinatulan ng kamatayan at umuwing malamig na bangkay,” ani de Jesus.

Pumasok na katulong si Dalquez habang nagsisilbi ring assistant ng isang doktor sa UAE. Isang Arabo ang nakipag-ugnayan sa kanya noong Disyembre 7, 2014 upang magpalinis ng bahay. Tinutukan umano siya nito ng patalim at tinangkang gahasain.

