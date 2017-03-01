Manggagawa sa Western Visayas, Negros Occ tatanggap ng mula P15-25 umento sa sahod Inquirer

TATANGGAP ang mga empleyado sa pribadong sektor sa Western Visayas at Negros Occidental ng dagdag sa arawang sweldo mula P15 hanggang P25 epektibo sa Marso 16, ayon sa regional wage board. Inaprubahan ng Regional Tripartite Wage and Productive Board ang umento sa sahod noong Disyembre 15, 2016 at kinatigan ito ng National Wages and Productivity Commission noong Pebrero 17. Tatanggap ang mga empleyado na may mahigit 10 empleyado sa industrial/commercial at non-agriculture sector ng P323.50 kada araw mula sa dating 298.50 kada araw.

Aabot naman sa P271.50 ang bagong minimum wage para sa mga kompanya na may 10 manggagawa pababa mula sa dating P256.50. Sa agriculture sector, tatanggap ang mga manggagawa sa plantasyon ng P281.50 kada araw, mula sa dating P266.50 kada araw.

Aabot naman sa P271.50 ang bagong minimum wage sa mga non-plantations mula sa dating P256.50.

