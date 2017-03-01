NIA Administrator Lavina nagbitiw dahil sa alegasyon ng katiwalian

NAGBITIW si National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator Peter Lavina sa kanyang puwesto sa harap ng alegasyon ng mga katiwalian.

Sa isang pahayag, mariing itinanggi ni Lavina ang kumakalat na ulat na humihingi umano siya ng pera sa mga kontraktor ng NIA.

“I have been vilified in the past; my name used, abused and maligned. Recently, there had been efforts to discredit me again. There are rumors circulating that I have asked money from NIA contractors. These are not true!” sabi ni Lavina.

Si Lavina ay nagsilbing tagapagsalita ni Pangulong Duterte noong nakaraang kampanya.

“To spare the President from these embarrassing stories, particularly in these times of intensified attacks on him, I have quietly left government. I have neither personal vested interest in it nor ill intent towards NIA and the whole government, which we are trying to reform,” sabi ni Lavina.

Kinumpirma naman ni Secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio “Jun” Evasco ang pagbibitiw sa puwesto ni Lavina.

“It is with deep regret that our office receives this news and wishes him well in his next endeavors,” sabi ni Evasco.

May mga ulat naman ng iringan sa pagitan ng inner circle ni Duterte.