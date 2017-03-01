NIA Administrator Lavina nagbitiw dahil sa alegasyon ng katiwalian

Sa isang pahayag, mariing itinanggi ni Lavina ang kumakalat na ulat na humihingi umano siya ng pera sa mga kontraktor ng NIA.
“I have been vilified in the past; my name used, abused and maligned. Recently, there had been efforts to discredit me again. There are rumors circulating that I have asked money from NIA contractors. These are not true!” sabi ni Lavina.
Si Lavina ay nagsilbing tagapagsalita ni Pangulong Duterte noong nakaraang kampanya.
“To spare the President from these embarrassing stories, particularly in these times of intensified attacks on him, I have quietly left government. I have neither personal vested interest in it nor ill intent towards NIA and the whole government, which we are trying to reform,” sabi ni Lavina.
Kinumpirma naman ni Secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio “Jun” Evasco ang pagbibitiw sa puwesto ni Lavina.
“It is with deep regret that our office receives this news and wishes him well in his next endeavors,” sabi ni Evasco.
May mga ulat naman ng iringan sa pagitan ng inner circle ni Duterte.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94