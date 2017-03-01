Jaya sablay sa Showtime, nilait ng bashers By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NATAWA naman kami sa pamba-bash kay Jaya sa social media kaugnay ng ginawa niyang production number sa It’s Showtime kasama sina Rico Puno at Mitoy Yonting. Ayon sa mga nakapanood na nagsasabing boses lalaki ang soul diva, nagmistula raw amateur si Jaya sa kanyang ginawa lalo pa’t napakataas ng boses ni Mitoy habang total performer naman si Rico. May nagkomento pang ang taray-taray daw minsan ni Jaya na mamintas o magpayo sa mga kontesero ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan, pero laylay naman daw ang performance nito. Well, hindi namin napanood ang sinasabing prod number ni Jaya, kaya’t ayaw pa naming paniwalaan ang tsismis na ito. Ha-hahahaha! esides, baka nga lang off piece o hindi naman talaga piyesa ni Jaya ang kanyang kinanta kaya’t hindi nag-enjoy ang bashers niya. Kung sa ibang hurado naman ikukumpara si Jaya, siguro naman ay higit siyang may karapatan na umupo as TNT judge, noh!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.