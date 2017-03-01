Hunk actor pinalayas ni utol sa bahay dahil sa malditang dyowa By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NAKAKABALIW naman ang tsika ng isang malapit na kaibigan ng isang sumisikat na hunk actor na diumano’y “last man” to get evicted sa sarili nilang bahay. Hindi na raw sana mag-e-emote ang hunk actor sa naging kapalaran niya sa isang kaanak na hindi na masyadong active sa showbiz, pero wala raw itong choice kundi ang magsalita – kahit sa mga very close friends nito. Feeling iniwan sa ere at ipinagpalit daw si hunk actor at mga kaanak niya sa ngayo’y pinatira na sa bahay nilang asawa ng kanyang kapatid. Mayroon umanong kasunduan ang magkapatid sa pagpapatitulo ng kanilang property bilang kapwa naman daw sila nakapag-ipon, pero mukhang hindi na raw ito mangyayari. At ang lahat ng ito ay dahil nga sa karelasyon ng kanyang kapatid, na marahil daw ay siyang nag-demand sa asawa ng mga bagay-bagay tungkol sa pagkakaroon ng privacy at pagiging “solong reyna” ng tahanan. Balitang nakitira muna sa ilang close friends niya si hunk actor dahil inaayos pa raw nito ang lilipatang condo na kanyang uupahan. Although wala naman daw away pang nagaganap, pero dahil sa pangyayari ay mistula na raw nagkaroon ng pader ang magkakaanak. All in the name of love!

