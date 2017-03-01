Sampalan nina Julie Anne at LJ mapapanood na Bandera

ISA pa sa mga inaabangan ng mga Kapuso viewers tuwing hapon ay ang tapatan nina Julie Anne San Jose at LJ Reyes bilang sina Santina at Angeli sa GMA Afternoon Prime series na Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa. Kahit kasi inaapi-api ni LJ si Julie Anne, kitang kita ang pagiging palaban nito kaya mas nakakaengganyo raw panoorin ang bawat eksena ng dalawa tuwing. At ngayon nga, base sa itinatakbo ng kuwento, malapit nang mapuno si Santina sa pagiging brat ni Angeli. Ngayong hapon, tutukan ang iconic pool confrontation scene ng dalawang bida sa serye na hango sa movie version nito na ginampanan naman noon nina Maricel Soriano at Lorna Tolentino. Siguradong mas paiinitin pa ng mga naglalagablab na eksena sa Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa ang inyong hapon dahil sa sunud-sunod na mga eksenang tiyak na tatatak sa bawat manonood. Ito na nga kaya ang simula ng pagpigil ni Santina sa mga kasamaang ginagawa ni Angeli para lang makuha ang lahat ng atensyon na gusto niya? Yan ang dapat n’yong abangan sa pagpapatuyloy ng Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa ng GMA.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.