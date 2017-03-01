Rocco marespeto kahit sa mga basher Bandera

SA halip na mapikon at magwala sa galit, positibo ang pagtanggap ng Kapuso hunk na si Rocco Nacino sa mga sinasabi ng mga basher laban sa kanya. Mas maganda nga naman kung open-minded ang isang tao sa criticism ng ibang tao sa kanya, kahit na nga medyo below the belt na ang mga ito. Ganyan ang ginawa ni Rocco sa isa sa mga manonood ng Encantadia na nagbigay ng komento sa Twitter. Imbes kasi na malungkot, he took it positively at nireplayan pa ang kanyang supporter ng, “Appreciate your opinion. Will Take note on that.” Marami naman sa mga followers ng Kapuso actor ang humanga sa kanya since it showed his maturity. Kaya good job on this, Rocco! Samantala, mas umiinit pa ang mga eksena sa GMA telefantasya na Encantadia dahil parami pa nang parami ang pagpasok ng mga bagong karakter sa top-rating series ng Kapuso Network. Nitong nakaraang episode, lumabas na ang Kapuso young actor na si Phytos Ramirez bilang binatang Paopao na ginampanan noon ng child wonder na si Yuan Francisco na una namang sumikat sa isang commercial. Tanong tuloy ng maraming Encantadiks, ano pa ang mga susunod na mga pasabog at pasorpresa ng GMA sa Encantadia?

