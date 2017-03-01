Anyare sa celebrity drug list ni Digong? By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MARAMI kaming friends na nagtatanong kung ano na ba ang nangyari sa celebrity drug list na hawak ngayon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Tila nakalimutan na raw kasi ng PNP at ng Malacañang ang isyu tungkol sa mga artista at iba pang taga-industriya na sangkot sa droga. Bakit parang wala na silang naririnig tungkol dito? Ano na ang nangyari sa ibinabanderang listahan noon ni Gen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa? Oo nga, come to think of it, tila nakalimutan na ng madlang pipol ang tungkol sa listahan ng mga artistang sinasabing sangkot sa droga. Parang wala na tayong narinig na update mula sa PNP o PDEA tungkol dito. Marami kasi ang umaasa na pagkatapos isumite ng mga anti-illegal drug operatives ang listahan kay Duterte ay papangalanan na ng pangulo kung sinu-sino ang mga ito para magkaalaman na.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.