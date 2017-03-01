Ian adik sa aksyon, licensed private pilot, skydiver at scuba diver

ADVENTURER pala ang A Love To Last leading man na si Ian Veneracion.

If you see his Instagram account, you will notice that it is replete with his adventures using motorcycles and planes.

And unbeknownst to many, isa palang licensed private pilot, skydiver, and scuba diver as reported by one online publication.

Nakita nga namin ang photos ni Ian where in one shot he was paragliding in Bali, Indonesia, motorcycling with his son Draco. He also posted some of his out-of-the-country trips where one will see the snow.

Incidentally, Ian’s character, Anton, is surprised by the double date engagement na in-arrange ni Mr. Hoffman.

It was a pleasant surprise for Anton to see his date for the night, Andeng (Bea Alonzo).