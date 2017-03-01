Sofia Andres OK magpaseksi sa pelikula sa 1 kundisyon… By Jun Nardo Bandera

PANIBAGONG hamon sa acting career ni Sofia Andres ang magbida sa Regal horror movie na “Pwera Usog”. Nakalabas man ang young actress sa ilang movies at teleserye, hindi pa rin nawawala ang patience at hardwork sa kanya upang dumating ang oras na magiging bankable din siyang artista. “Ginagawa ko lang naman kung ano ang gusto ng teleserye at director na nagtitiwala sa akin,” saad ni Sofia. Bukod sa magandang mukha, may angking alindog din si Sofia na pinasisilip niya sa mga magazine. Pero hanggang doon lang daw muna ang kaya niyang gawin. “Hindi pa ako ready sa screen,” sey niya. Eh kung operan siya ng Regal ng isang daring role, kakayanin niya kaya? “Siguro, konti lang po. Konti lang po. Hindi masyado. Kahit shorts or sando. Wag naman ‘yung masyadong kita ang cleavage or short-shorts! Siguro mga ilang years pa. Mga five years. Bagay ba akong magpaseksi? Mas sisikat po ba ako roon,” tanong ni Sofia. Mananakot muna si Sofia sa “Pwera Usog” sa Marso 8 mula sa panulat at direksyon ni Jason Paul Laxamana.

