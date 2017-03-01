Mapormang bagets actor maangas, walang galang sa interview By Cristy Fermin Bandera

MARAMING nakakapansin na masyadong padaskul-daskol sumagot ang isang guwapo pa namang young actor. Sayang na kaguwapuhan, komento ng marami, dahil parang lumaki sa kanto ang young male personality. Matagal nang ganu’n kung umasta ang bagets na ito, pero mas lumala pa nitong mga huling panahon, walang-wala raw nakuhang magandang PR sa kanyang mga kadugo ang guwapo pa namang bagets. Pabalang siyang sumagot, ni hindi gumagamit ng po at opo sa mga nakatatanda sa kanya, kaya nawawalan ng ganang magtanong sa kanya ang mga press people. Kuwento ng isang source na nakasaksi sa pabalang-balang na pagsagot ng bagets, “Naku! Napakalayo niya sa dapat, e, pinagmanahan niya! Kung makasagot siya sa mga nagtatanong sa kanya, e, para bang kaedad lang niya ang mga reporters! “Parang hindi siya naturuang makipag-usap ng mga magulang niya dahil kung makapagsalita siya, e, parang nakikipagkuwentuhan lang siya sa mga ka-age niya!” simulang pagpansin ng aming impormante. Maporma ang bagets actor, bukod du’n ay may kaangasan siya na para bang meron na siyang napatunayan, samantalang wala pa naman. “Nu’ng minsang makipagkuwentuhan ang lalaking ‘yun sa mga kasamahan niyang artista sa taping ng ginagawa niyang serye, e, napansin na ng mga co-stars niya ang kaangasan ni bagets! “Nai-compare tuloy siya sa mga kamag-anak niyang artista rin na super-husay sa PR. May mga napatunayan na sila, ha? May mga award na ngang maipagmamalaki ang mga kadugo niya, samantalang siya, e, nangangapa pa hanggang ngayon sa pag-arte! Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, pangaralan n’yo ang bagets actor na ‘yan na may kaangasang magsasagot sa mga nakatatanda, ha? Mabuti pa si Kikong Matsing, marunong gumalang!” pagtatapos ng aming impormante.

