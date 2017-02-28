Death penalty bill aaprubahan sa Ash Wednesday By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nais ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman na magkaroon ng nominal voting sa nakatakdang botohan ng death penalty bill sa ikalawang pagbasa ngayong araw— Ash Wednesday.

Ayon kay Lagman kahit na viva voce o voice voting ang karaniwang botohan ng Kamara sa ikalawang pagbasa, maaaring magkaroon ng minimal voting gaya ng ginawa sa pagpasa ng Reproductive Health bill.

“I believe there should be nominal voting. Like when we voted on the Reproductive Health bill, there was nominal voting on 2nd and 3rd reading,” ani Lagman.

Sa ganitong paraan ay agad din umanong malalaman ng mayorya kung sinong lider ng Kamara ang kanilang papalitan dahil sa hindi pagsuporta sa panukala na isinusulong ni Pangulong Duterte.

“There is no prohibition for nominal voting on 2nd reading,” dagdag pa ni Lagman.

Sinabi naman ni Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin na mistulang inilalako na ang liderato ng Kamara ang death penalty bill sa pag-alis nito sa mga krimen na parurusahan ng kamatayan.

Mula sa 21 krimen na papatawan ng parusang kamatayan, isa na lamang ang natitira— ang mga krimen na may kaugnayan sa pagbebenta at paggawa ng ipinagbabawal na gamot.

Kamakalawa ay inalis sa parurusahan ng bitay ang rape, treason at plunder.

