DTBY nina Maine, Alden umabot ng 4.5 million tweets

6:15 pm | Tuesday, February 28th, 2017

AT nagsimula na nga Lunes ng gabi ang first ever teleserye ng phenomenal love team nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza, and as expected todo suporta ang mga fans nila at nag trend pa nang bongga ang kanilang pilot episode worldwide.
Nakisali din sa panonood ang mga fans from abroad mula California at KSA to name a few places.
Tumataginting na 4.5 milyon tweets lang naman ang  inabot ng teleserye, na nagsimula noong Pebrero 26 hangang umaga ng Pebrero 28.
Bago pa kasi nagsimula ang DTBY nagsimula nang magcountdown ang ilang excited na fans.
Ang pinakapaboritong eksena ng lahat ay nang magkaharap sila nang malapitan habang nakasakay sa tren.
Tumatakbo ang istorya ng DTBY kay Sinag, isang radio DJ at kay Benjie, na graduate ng architecture.
Nagkita na sila noong mga bata pa sila,  pero hindi alam ni Benjie kung ano ang pangalan ni Sinag dahil nagkahiwalay na sila bago pa ito masambit ng batang si Maine.

