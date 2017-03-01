Awra umiiyak na nagpasalamat sa tatay: Tsaka, sorry din papa! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

UMIIYAK na pinasalamatan ng talented child star at anak-anakan ni Vice Ganda na si McNeal “Awra” Briguela ang kanyang tatay on national television. Matapos magpatawa at aliwin ang madlang pipol sa morning show ng ABS-CBN na Magandang Buhay, hindi rin napigilan ni Awra na maluha nang dahil sa kanyang amang si Oneal Briguela. Sinorpresa kasi ng nasabing programa si Awra at ipinalabas ang video message ng kanyang ama na nagpahayag ng kanyang matinding pagmamahal sa anak. Sagot naman ni Awra na regular pa ring napapanood sa seryeng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa Primetime Bida, “Papa, thank you po kasi sa lahat ng gusto ko sinusuportahan niyo ako. “Sorry po minsan sobrang kulilt ko. Pero sa sobrang kulit ko, sobrang saya ko din po dahil lagi kayong nandiyan para itama at intindihin po ako. “Salamat Papa at mahal na mahal ko din po kayo. Sana po ay lalo pa po niyo akong suportahan sa lahat ng gagawin ko,” mahabang pahayag ng child star. In fairness, mas dumami pa ang humahanga ngayon kay Awra nang patunayan niya sa buong universe ang kanyang angking kasipagan. Imagine, sa murang edad ay marami na siyang alam lutuin at gustung-gusto raw niya kapag ipinagluluto ang kanyang pamilya. Naniniwala kaming mabait na bata at masunuring anak si Awra kaya naman pinagpapala siya. Sa maikling panahon niya sa mundo ng showbiz ay marami na rin siyang matatawag na achievements. At in fairness, sa batang edad ay alam na alam na ng bagets ang tunay na kahulugan ng salitang “utang na loob”. Sa bawat panayam sa Kapamilya child star ay hindi niya talaga nakakalimutan ang magpasalamat sa kanyang kuya Coco at Ate Vice Ganda dahil sa suportang ibinibigay ng mga ito sa kanya.

