Palasyo hugas kamay sa nangyaring rigodon sa Senado

HUGAS KAMAY ang Palasyo sa alegasyon na Malacanang ang nasa likod ng pagkakasibak ng mga senador na mga miyembro ng Liberal Party (LP) sa kani-kanilang puwesto.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, iginiit ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na walang kinalaman si Pangulong Duterte sa nangyaring rigodon sa Senado.

“Well, the stripping off of the committee chairmanships happens every Congress. What happened yesterday is majority rules and, as we all know, Senate decisions have always been a consensus,” sabi ni Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Abella na nirerespeto ng Malacanang ang pagiging hiwalay na sangay ng gobyerno ng Senado.

“So, Malacañang respect the independence of the Senate and does not interfere in its internal affairs. The Senate is composed of 24 senators. So each senator has a mind of his own,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Nauna nang tinanggalan ng puwesto sina Sen. Franklin Drilon, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Sen. Bam Aquino at Sen. Risa Hontiveros na pawang miyembro at kaalyado ng LP.

“So, that’s equivalent of, as somebody said, 24 republics which no President can control. So, basically there is independence in those decisions,” ayon pa kay Abella.