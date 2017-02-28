8-anyos na batang lalaki na pinakawalan ng Abu Sayyaf iprinisinta kay DU30 Bandera

IPRINISINTA ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza kay Pangulong Duterte sa Malacanang ang walong-anyos na batang lalaki na dinukot ng Abu Sayyaf matapos itong pakawalan. Kasama ng biktimang si Rexon Romoc ang kanyang mga magulang na sina Elmer Rexon at Nora Rexon nang dalhin ni Dureza sa Malacanang.

Ayon kay Dureza, dinukot ang pamilya Romoc noong Agosto 5, 2016 sa Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay at dinala sa Sulu.

Bihag ang batang Romoc ng halos pitong buwan. Pinakawalan si Nora noong Agosto 22, matapos magbayad ng konting halaga.

Samantala, pinalaya naman si Elmer noong Nobyembre 13, matapos magbayad ng P1 milyon.

Hindi naman pinakawalan ang anak na si Rexon.

The father was released but the captors still retained son Rexon. “Nora had been agonizing over Rexon, her youngest of 2 children. Since last December, I would get texts and calls from her, most of the time crying, asking for help. President Duterte instructed me to work on his release,” sabi ni Dureza.

