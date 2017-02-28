Muntinlupa judge, PNP execs inatasan ng SC na sagutin ang petisyon ni de Lima INQUIRER.net

INATASAN ng Korte Suprema ang mga respondent na sagutin ang petisyon ni Sen. Leila De Lima na naglalayong ipawalangbisa ang warrant of arrest na ipinalabas laban sa kanya. Sa isang press conference sinabi ni SC Information Chief Atty. Theodore Te na binigyan ang mga respondent ng 10 araw na walang palugit o hanggang Marso 10 para isumite ang kanilang komento. Itinakda rin ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang oral argument sa Marso 14. Kabilang sa mga respondent sa petisyon na inihain ni de Lima ay sina Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Judge Juanita Guerrero, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Superintendent Philip Gil M. Philipps, Director of the PNPs Support Service, Supt. Arnel Jamandron Apur, Chief ng PNP Custodial Service Unit.

