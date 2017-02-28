Multi-medalist for performing arts Daryl Reynes makiki-riot sa #ShowbizLive

KANTAHAN session tayo uli this coming Wednesday with singer Daryl Reynes, of course with a side dish ng chika kasama uli sina Ervin Santiago at Izel Abanilla sa #ShowbizLive.

Si Daryl ay isang multi-medalist for performing arts sa 18th World Championships of Performing Arts. Pero aside from singing, nakarampa na rin siya sa catwalk bilang isang model and has also tried acting sa theater.

Samahan si Daryl sa ShowbizLive with Ervin and Izel bukas, 8 p.m.

Mapapakinggan at mapapanood ang ShowbizLive sa Inquirer 990 television, Radyo Inquirer 990, Inquirer.net and Bandera Facebook page.

Ang ShowbizLive ay weekly entertainment show co-produced by Bandera, Inquirer.net and Radyo Inquirer.