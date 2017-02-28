PNP umapela sa publiko na wag i-share ang video ng pamumugot sa German national

Hiniling ni PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos sa mga netizen na irespeto ang pagdadalamhati ng pamilya nk Kantner.
“As we mourn the loss of Mr. Kantner, we earnestly appeal to netizens, internet subscribers and mobile phone users to please refrain from propagating the video clip of Mr. Kantner’s murder,” sabi ni Carlos.
Ito’y matapos namang kumalat sa social media ang video na nagpapakita ng pagpugot kay Kantner matapos namang mabigong maibigay ang P30 milyong ransom na hinihingi ng bandido.
“He rightfully deserves human dignity even in such gruesome death, while his family and friends deserve respect in this time of grief,” ayon pa kay Carlos.
Dinukot ng terorista grupo si Kantner noong Nobyembre habang naglalakbay ang kanyang yate na “Rockall” sa katubigan ng Sulu. Pinatay ng bandido ang kasama ni Kantner na si Sabine Merz, 56.
