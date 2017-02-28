Lider ng KFRG na kasabwat ng Abu Sayyaf patay sa engkuwentro; 2 dakip, pulis sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang lider ng kidnap-for-ransom group (KFRG) na may kaugnayan diumano sa Abu Sayyaf at naaresto ang dalawa niyang tauhan, habang isang pulis ang nasugatan, sa engkuwentro sa Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay, Martes ng umaga. Napatay si Yasin Karim, kilala rin sa tawag na “Imam Yasin” at may grupong nago-operate sa Alicia, sabi ni Supt. Rogelio Alabata, tagapagsalita ng Zamboanga Peninsula regional police. Nadakip ang mga tagasunod ni Karim na sina Aujae Mohammad Abdulkarim at Morad Mohammad Abdulkraim, habang sugatan si PO2 Larry Falitnang ng PNP Special Action Force (SAF). Nakarekober din ng matataas na kalibre ng baril sa mga napatay at naarestong suspek, ani Alabata. Naganap ang engkuwentro dakong alas-3, nang aarestuhin sana ng mga intelligence operative, miyembro ng SAF, Provincial Public Safety Company, at Alicia Police si Karim at kanyang mga tauhan. Isinagawa ang operasyon sa bisa ng arrest warrant para sa kasong murder, na inisyu ng Regional Trial Court Branch 31 sa bayan ng Imelda, ani Alabata. Ang grupo ni Karim, na gumagamit din ng mga alyas na “Commander Manbing” at “Commander Maas,” ay kilalang kidnap-for-ransom group na may kaugnayan sa mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na nakabase sa Basilan, ayon sa mga naunang ulat ng pulisya. Dinala ang mga labi ni Karim at ang mga naaresto niyang tauhan sa bayan ng Ipil matapos ang operasyon. Si Falitnang, miyembro ng SAF 84th Special Action Company (84th SAC), ay dinala naman sa isang pagamutan sa Ipil para malunasan. Matatandaan na ang 84th SAC ay isa sa mga unit ng SAF na kasali sa madugong operasyon laban kay Malaysian bomb expert Zulkifli bin Hir alyas “Marwan” sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao, noong Enero 2015. (John Roson)

