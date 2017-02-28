Quantcast

Sigaw ng marami: Angel Locsin should play Darna, no more, no less

By

3:28 pm | Tuesday, February 28th, 2017

Time and again nakakarinig tayo ng mga balita tungkol sa kung sino ang gaganap na Darna sa pinaplanong movie remake nito.
Maraming pangalan ang lumulutang, heavy hitters dahil mga sikat ito at malaki ang fan base, pero ang pinakamaingay pa rin na sa lahat ay si Angel Locsin.
Recently, may hanash sa social media kung saan nagte-trend ang #AngelLocsinTheOneandOnlyDarna.
Fans are clamoring that Angel should play Darna, no more, no less.
May point naman sila kasi kahit na ang ilang fans ng mga celebs na sinabing pwedeng maging Darna ay agree din na Angel should at least play the coveted role.
Even the would-be director ng magiging Darna film na si Erik Matti is asking for Angel.
“Hindi ako makapili. Pero alam naman natin mula noon na si Angel talaga ‘yun e, so hintayin na lang natin kung siya ba talaga ang i-announce ng ABS-CBN.” sey ni Direk Matti sa isang presscon noong nakaraang taon
 
Ayon din sa kanya, marami daw prineprepare para sa movie.
 
Ngayong taon nakatalaga ang casting ng Darna. So let’s just wait and see. 

