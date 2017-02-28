P139M jackpot ng Mega Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nanalo sa P132.3 milyong jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45 sa bola noong Lunes.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, inaasahang aabot sa P139 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto mamayang gabi.

Sa huling bola, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 15-27-33-13-30-32.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P50,000 ang 27 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P830 naman ang 1,708 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 34,847 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Mega Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Biyernes.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.