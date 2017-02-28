LP nagpulong matapos ang sibakan sa Senado, bago ang botohan ng death penalty By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nagpulong ang Liberal Party kahapon, isang araw matapos na alisin sa posisyon ang mga miyembro nito sa Senado.

Isinagawa rin ang pagpupulong isang araw bago ang nakatakdang pagboto sa ikalawang pagbasa ng Kamara de Representantes sa kontrobersyal na death penalty bill.

Dumating sa pagpupulong si dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III at Vice President Leni Robredo na siyang interim chairman ng partido.

Mayroong 32 miyembro ang LP sa Kamara at 27 sa mga ito ang miyembro ng super majority coalition ng PDP-Laban na pinamumunuan ni Pangulong Duterte.

Magdedesisyon umano ang mga miyembro ng LP kung mananatili sa majority bloc o hindi matapos ang botohan ng death penalty bill.

Inalis ang mga miyembro ng LP sa kanilang mga posisyon sa Senado matapos na arestuhin si Sen. Leila de Lima na miyembro rin ng partido.

