Jim Paredes hinamon ni Arnell Ignacio: Magharap tayo!

AFTER his altercation with the youth members of pro-Rodrigo Duterte, singer Jim Paredes was challenged by fellow singer Arnell Ignacio to a debate.

Through an Instagram video ipinadaan ni Arnell ang kanyang hamon kay Jim: “Jim, you must admit that was nasty. Shouting at those kids who were just standing there and holding on to a tarpaulin stating their beliefs.

“EDSA has no exclusivity. Remember, you invited everybody to come. They did.”

“And when you were shouting at them, they didn’t answer back in a fashion similar to yours. Probably they just didn’t know how.

“Why don’t you take somebody who will answer you back? Si Bruce Rivera o kaya ako.

“Let’s do this… live.” That was Arnell’s statement.

As we write this ay hindi pa nasasagot ni Jim ang hamon sa kanya ni Arnell. All he did was to inform his social media public that he will guest sa isang early morning program sa isang network at maghaharap sila ng isang guy who brought up his Australian citizenship.