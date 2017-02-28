Oscars 2017 na-wow mali, Best Picture binawi

NAGKAGULO ang netizens sa buong mundo dahil sa kapalpakang nangyari sa katatapos lang na 89th Academy Awards (Oscars) kanina.

Nag-ala-Steve Harvey ang announcement ng winner for Best Picture. Unang idineklara na ang “La La Land” nina Emma Stone at Ryan Gosling ang winner pero binawi agad ito dahil ang pelikulang “Moonlight” pala ang tamang winner!

Nakasama ni Warren Beatty ang Hollywood star na si Faye Dunaway sa pag-announce ng Best Picture.

Siyempre, viral ang video ni Warren Beatty na nagkamali ng announcement, “I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone La La Land.

“That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight, the Best Picture,” sabi ni Warren saka ipinakita ang hawak na card kung saan nakasulat ang totoong winner sa Academy Awards.

Naalala tuloy ang kamalian ni Steve sa 2015 Miss Universe kung saan mali rin ang pagbasa niya ng winner. Sa halip na si Miss Columbia ay Miss Philippines (Pia Wurtzbach) pala ang nasa card.

Idinaan na lang ng Oscar host na si Jimmy Kimmel sa biro ang nangyaring pagkakamali, aniya, “This is not a joke. I’m afraid they read the wrong thing. This is very unfortunate what happened. I personally blame Steve Harvey for this.”

“Oh God. #Oscars. This is UNBELIEVABLE! This is UNSPEAKABLE! Miss Universe Part II???” ang tweet ni direk Joey Reyes pagkatapos ng nasabing eksena.

Narito ang iba pang nagwagi sa 2017 Oscars: Best Actor, Casey Affleck, (Manchester by the Sea); Best Actress, Emma Stone (La La Land); Best Supporting Actor, Mahershala Ali (Moonlight); Best Supporting Actress, Viola Davis (Fences); Best Director, Damien Chazelle (La La Land); Best Animated Feature, “Zootopia.”