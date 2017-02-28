Pia naloka rin sa ‘Steve Harvey’ moment ng Oscars Bandera



TULAD ng inaasahan, nag-react din si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach sa naging eksena kahapon sa 89th Academy Awards o Oscars. Maraming nagsabi na na-Pia Wurtzbach daw ang Best Picture winner na “Moonlight” dahil hindi ito ang unang na-announce na winner kundi ang Hollywood movie na “La La Land” nina Emma Stone at Ryan Gosling. Inamin naman ng veteran Hollywood actors na sina Warren Beatty at Faye Dunaway na nagkamali sila ng ginawang announcement kaya naman tinawag ang kanilang eksena bilang “Steve Harvey moment” sa 2017 Oscars awards night. Kung matatandaan, na-experience rin ni Pia ang ganitong eksena noong i-announce ng American TV host na si Steve Harvey ang pangalan ni Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez bilang Miss Universe 2015 winner sa halip na Miss Philippines. Sa kanyang Twitter account, nag-post ng “Tongue Out” emoji si Pia na may #Oscars hashtag at may mensaheng hango sa isa niyang TV commercial, “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody.”

