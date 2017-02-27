German national pinugutan ng Abu Sayyaf – SITE Intel group INQUIRER.net

PINUGUTAN ng teroristang grupong Abu Sayyaf ang bihag nitong German national, ayon sa SITE Intelligence group.

Nag-post din ang Abu Sayyaf ng isang video kung saan makikitang pinupugutan ang bihag na si Jurgen Kantner ng isang lalaking may hawak na kutsilyo.

Nauna nang nakatanggap ang militar ng ulat na itinuloy ng teroristang grupo ang pagpugot sa kay Kantner.

Aabot sa P30 milyon ($600,000) ransom ang hinihingi ng Abu Sayyaf para sa kaligtasan ng 70-anyos na bihag.

Sinabi ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, na narinig na niya ang tungkol sa video,

Ayon naman sa militar, hindi pa nakikita ang katawan ni Kantner.

Dinukot si Kantner sa kanyang yate na Rockall noong isang taon.

Natagpuan ang katawan ng kasama ni Kantner na si Sabine Merz sa loob ng yate na may tama ng bala.

